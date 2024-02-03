New Telegraph Award: Bala Mohammed bags Governor of the Year 2023 on Health Infrastructure 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Dr Bala Mohammed has been awarded with the prestigious New Telegraph Newspaper Governor of the Year 2023 on February 2nd ,2024 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the health infrastructure. This commendable feat highlights the governor’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the well-being of the citizens of Bauchi State.

The recognition is a testament to his exemplary leadership and dedication to advancing the healthcare sub-sector in Bauchi State. His commitment to improving health infrastructure, implementation of effective health policies, payment of counterpart funding and ensuring access to quality healthcare services through partnership with donor organizations has garnered well deserved attention and recognition both within and outside the country.

Under Governor Mohammed's leadership, the health sub-sector has witnessed remarkable improvements, with focus on infrastructure development that has significantly elevated healthcare standards. One of the noteworthy achievements is the establishment of state-of-the-art medical facilities, equipped with modern technology and staffed by skilled healthcare professionals. This initiative has not only enhanced the state's healthcare capacity but also ensured that residents have access to quality medical services.

The governor’s strategic investments in healthcare infrastructure have led to the construction and renovation of primary Health Centers in each of 324 wards across the state, addressing the long-standing issue of inadequate healthcare facilities in remote areas. This proactive approach has not only improved accessibility but has also contributed to reducing healthcare disparities among different regions of Bauchi State.

Furthermore, Governor Bala Mohammed has implemented innovative health programs aimed at preventive healthcare and community engagement. These initiatives include awareness campaigns on crucial health issues, vaccination drives, and outreach programs to ensure that healthcare services reach the grassroots level. The emphasis on preventative measures reflects the governor’s holistic approach to healthcare, demonstrating a commitment to not only treating illnesses but also promoting overall well-being.

During the award presentation, the achievements of the governor were equally highlighted in other critical sectors, such as education, infrastructure, and economic development. These efforts collectively contribute to the overall progress and prosperity of Bauchi State. The Governor was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado and supported by the Governor's Media consultant, Mr Agu Emmanuel.

Earlier in his remark, the Managing Director / Editor-in-Chief of the New Telegraph Newspaper, Mr Ayodele Aminu said Governor Bala Mohammed’s recognition as the New Telegraph Newspapers Governor of the Year 2023 in health infrastructure underscores his transformative leadership and commitment to the well-being of Bauchi State citizens. His achievements in the health sub-sector did not only reflect positively on the governor’s administration but also serve as a model for sustainable development in the broader context of governance.

The occasion witnessed a roll call of “Who Is Who “in the Media family. Other notable Governors and individuals who have excelled in their different fields of endeavor were equally awarded.