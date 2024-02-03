Bauchi Rerun: Voter’s lauds presence of security personnel’s, INEC

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Voter’s in Chinede, Bulkachuwa Constituency of Katagum local government area have expressed satisfaction with the presence of security personnel’s at the ten (10) polling units in the ongoing re-run elections exercise in their respective communities.

Besides, the communities equally commended the effort of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for early preparation and smooth conduct of the exercise.

The voters who spoke to our correspondent shortly after casting their votes at Chinede and Bulkachuwa polling units, Mal Baba an aged man said: “the exercise is going smoothly without any hindrances all the machines were working perfectly and voters have organised themselves orderly, voting process is moving.

Mama Aisha a 65 year-old woman, said: “we thank the INEC officials and security personnel for early arrangements and women turned out is very impressive.

Our correspondent who monitored the exercise observed that the presence of combined security personnel’s was quite impressive, and the exercise was commenced in good time in all the polling units so far visited.

Similarly, the turn out of the prospective voters who were willing to cast their votes early hour in the morning was also encouraging particularly from the side of women and youths.

The ten (10) polling units has a total number of 5189 voters, 5,178 parmenent Voter cards (PVC) collected.

Recall that the re-run elections in the seat of the State House of Assembly was as a result of the Appeal Court verdicts that nullified the elections and order for rerun in 10 polling units in local government area of Bauchi State.