Jigawa High Court convicted two persons for rape and sodomy cases in jigawa

By Mohammed. Suleiman, Dutse.

The State High Court No. 3, sitting in Dutse presided by Justice M.A. Sambo, has on Thursday the 1st day of February, 2024, convicted and sentenced one Bashir Sule, (m), 30 years, of Dankaka Village, Garki LGA, Jigawa State, to Twelve (12) years imprisonment for the offence of Rape.

The convict was earlier charged with the offence contrary to Section 282(1)(e) of the Penal Code (Miscellaneous Amendment) Law No. 9, 2014, where he was alleged to have lured a girl of 12 years of age (names withheld) of the same address into his room and had sexual intercourse with her.

On arraignment the convict pleaded not guilty to the charge. In a bid to prove the charge beyond reasonable doubt, the prosecution called five witnesses and tendered three exhibits (statements of the Defendant recorded at Garki Police Station and State C.I.D Dutse) while the convict testified as sole witness in his own defense.

While delivering the judgment, Honourable Justice Sambo held that the Prosecution Counsel Kabiru Abdullahi has proved the case beyond reasonable doubt against the convict and was convicted and sentenced to serve 12 years imprisonment under Section 283 of the Penal Code Law of Jigawa State.

In a related judgment, Justice M.A. Sambo, has also convicted and sentenced one Hassan Ibrahim, (m), 17 years, of Maja Quarters, Dutse LGA, Jigawa State, to life imprisonment at the pleasure of the Governor of Jigawa State for the offence of Rape(sodomy).

The convict was charged with the offence of Rape contrary to Section 3 (1) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law, No. 02 of Jigawa State 2021, where he was alleged to have lured 13 year old boy of the same address into an uncompleted building and sodomize him which is against the order of nature.

On arraignment the convict pleaded not guilty to the charge. In a bid to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, the prosecution called five witnesses including an eye witness who arrested the Defendant while committing the illicit and tendered three exhibits (English and Hausa version of the statements of Defendant recorded at State C.I.I.D Dutse and Medical Report) while the Defendant testified as DW1 and called one witness as DW2.

While delivering the judgment, Honourable Justice Sambo held that the Prosecution Counsel Kabiru Abdullahi has proved the charge beyond reasonable doubt against the ,thereby convicted and sentenced him to life imprisonment at the pleasure of the Governor. The Judge further ordered that the convict while serving his term be separated from Adults due to his tender age.