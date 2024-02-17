8.4 C
Insecurity: Tinubu Calls for Support for Nigerian Hunters

By Raymond Ozoji

As part of proactive measures to curb insecurity in Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has tasked the 36 state governors to support the activities and operations of Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) in their respective states.

Tinubu who made the appeal at a crucial meeting with governors of the 36 states at the State House Abuja, underscored the pivotal role of hunters in combing the forests, stressing that they were veritable security alternatives that would complement the services of the Nigeria Police and other conventional security agencies in the country.

He noted that the activation of hunters in all the states of the federation would help a great deal to drastically reduce crimes especially forest related crimes.

Although the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service Establishment Bill awaited the assent of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he urged state governors to provide logistics as well as operational equipment to enable hunters undertake the onerous task of safeguarding the forests from marauding elements.

Key highlights of the meeting with state governors which is contained in a 6-point resolution as compiled by the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, portrayed the fact that activation of hunters in the country was an urgent necessity.

The resolutions read in part, ” On addressing insecurity which is also affecting farming and food production, President Tinubu made 3 key pronouncements. More police personnel to be recruited to strengthen the force.

President Tinubu informed the Governors that the Federal Government will work with them and the National Assembly towards putting in place a mechanism that will engender state police instead of the vigilantes that are being used in some states.

The President charged the Governors to strengthen hunters in their own states and arm them to keep all the forests safe from criminals. Modalities for State Police and addressing security issues to be discussed further at National Economic Council. ”

It would be recalled that Governors of Bauchi, Bornu, Adamawa, Taraba , Yobe and some others in the Northeast region have already blazed the trail in the provision of operational vehicles, payment of allowances, financial supports and other logistics to hunters in their respective states.

 

