8.4 C
New York
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Fire Guts MTN Mast in Anambra, Destroys Residential Building in Popular Estate

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, on Friday, witnessed two destructive fire incidents at different locations in the City.

According to the Anambra State Fire Chief, Engr. Martin Agbili, the first fire outbreak occurred at an MTN Mast site, located at No 69 Dr Billy Okoye Boulevard Street, Agu-Awka.

He revealed that the State Fire Service received a distress call of the fire outbreak at about 12.25pm, and immediately deployed fire truck and gallant firefighters to the scene, who fought, controlled and extinguished the fire.

While noting that the fire destroy generator in the mast site, the Anambra Fire Chief further explained that the fire was caused by a bush burner, as the fire spread from a nearby burning bush into the mast site.

READ ALSO  Police Killed, House Razed Down, As Gunmen Attack Imo-North Senator

“The generator at the mast site was completely damaged but other equipment at the site were saved.

“The cause of the fire was careless bush burning which spread to the Mast,” he said.

In a similar development, Engr. Agbili said the second fire outbreak occurred at a residential home at the popular Rockland Estate (Ngozika Estate extension), in Awka.

While attributing the cause of the fire to power surge that emanated from one of the master rooms at the Estate, the Fire Chief said they received a distress call about the fire at about 10.57pm, and also deployed deployed firefighter and fire trucks to the fire scene, to battle the fire to a standstill.

READ ALSO  “It Has Been a Transformative Journey So Far, the Best Lies Ahead” — Anambra Power and Water Commissioner Presents Scorecard

He further revealed that the topmost parts of the building was burnt and completely destroyed by the fire, while the Fire Service saved all the ground floor of the building. Engr. Agbili said they left the fire scene at about 1:50am on Saturday, having fought the fire till daybreak.

“Functional fire extinguishers could have saved that building after the owner saw the fire emanate from his room before taking minutes to spread. We later advised them accordingly.

“Time of distress call will always determine the response time. If you call in time, we will definitely locate the fire scene in time to do the needful,” he said.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Anambra 2025: APC Bigwigs Beg Gov Soludo To Join APC

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Abakaliki has grown into a Metropolis, we cannot condone illegal structures - Says Comm Inyima

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.