Imo Ex- Commissioner, Perm Sec, 3 Others Conspire To Sell Vehicles Recovered From Okorocha, As Mixed Reactions Trail Their Bail From Court

These are not the best of times for the former Commissioner for Housing and Urban Planning in Governor Hope Uzodinma’s dissolved Imo State expanded executive, Love Ineh who, aside her alleged involvement in the monumental land racketeering that recently rocked the foundation of the state, is also said to have facilitated, aided and abetted the sale of properties worth billions of naira recovered from the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and his allies.

Some of the properties alleged to have been sold by Love Ineh, the Permanent Secretary in her ministry and three other persons with whom she was arraigned in court recently, include bullet proof vehicles Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and other valuables.

A source who does not want his name in print, said, “the former Commissioner is said to have conspired with her Permanent Secretary and three others to sell government properties and perpetrate all kinds of irregularities. These, are aside the criminal matter that is still pending at the Police station, for which she was detained alongside the former Commissioner for Lands, Noble Atulegwu”.

Continuing, the source said, “there are reports that the State Governor, Hope Uzodinma who is not happy with what is happening, has drawn the attention of the Chief Judge to the conduct of the Magistrate who granted her bail in questionable circumstances. The Government, is of the opinion that the former Commissioner should not have been granted bail because of the weight of the allegations against her and the amounts involved”.

“There are also speculations that some top government officials are shielding and protecting her because of their own interests and fear of exposure”.

Recall, that Love Ineh, was granted bail and allowed to go home while her alleged accomplice, Noble Atulegwu, was left to languish in detention for several weeks before he was equally granted bail shortly after he allegedly threatened to mention the names of other top government functionaries that are involved in the fraudulent land transactions.

This, according to impeccable sources is responsible for the non-inclusion of the names of some of Governor Uzodinma’s loyalists in the proposed new cabinet.