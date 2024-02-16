Hunger: Residents Grab Woman’s Pot of Rice on Fire, Eat It Hot

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a dramatic scene over the weekend, as hungry residents grabbed a pot of rice being cooked by a food vendor and savoured it hot.

The incident, which reportedly happened in Maiduguri, the Borno State, was said to have been orchestrated by the extreme hunger in the land, as the residents could no longer hold themselves, forcing them to go round with their plates in search for food.

This was further corroborated by a video currently trending on the social media, which shows the food vendor as she was struggling to rescue her pot of rice from the hands of the villagers, who surrounded the food on the fire and began to scoop it with their bowels and plates.

See the attached video for more details: