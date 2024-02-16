8.4 C
New York
Friday, February 16, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Hunger: Residents Grab Woman’s Pot of Rice on Fire, Eat It Hot

News

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a dramatic scene over the weekend, as hungry residents grabbed a pot of rice being cooked by a food vendor and savoured it hot.

The incident, which reportedly happened in Maiduguri, the Borno State, was said to have been orchestrated by the extreme hunger in the land, as the residents could no longer hold themselves, forcing them to go round with their plates in search for food.

This was further corroborated by a video currently trending on the social media, which shows the food vendor as she was struggling to rescue her pot of rice from the hands of the villagers, who surrounded the food on the fire and began to scoop it with their bowels and plates.

READ ALSO  Soludo, Police React As Anambra Lawyer Inserts Hot Knife into Her Housekeeper's Private Part, Flees (Video)

See the attached video for more details:

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Why Uzodimma Sealed Everyday Supermarket In Imo

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Years After, Police Recover Guns Stolen from Anambra Police Stations During Gunmen Attacks

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.