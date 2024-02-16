8.4 C
New York
Friday, February 16, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Why Uzodimma Sealed Everyday Supermarket In Imo

S/East
Why Imo Governor May Abandon Land Probe Of His Aides
Gov Hope Uzodinma

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

The Imo State Government has sealed off Everyday Supermarket and adjacent businesses situated in the Ikenegbu axis of Owerri, the state capital.

The decision stemmed from concerns raised by Imo-based structural engineer, Kingsley Onwubiko, regarding structural deficiencies observed at the plaza.

Citing the paramount need to prioritize public safety, the government swiftly responded by sealing the plaza pending a comprehensive integrity test and possible reinforcement of the buildings.

Upon our reporter’s visit to the site, it was evident that officials from the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) had sealed off the entire premises and suspended all business activities within the plaza.

READ ALSO  Abakaliki has grown into a Metropolis, we cannot condone illegal structures - Says Comm Inyima

An anonymous official from the agency affirmed that the directive to seal the plaza emanated from Governor Hope Uzodinma himself, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to preventing any incidents of building collapse that could result in loss of life or property.

The engineer who initially flagged the structural concerns, Kingsley Onwubiko, commended the government’s swift response, hailing the decision to seal the property pending a thorough integrity assessment.

“Taking proactive measures such as sealing off the property and conducting a comprehensive integrity test is paramount,” remarked Onwubiko.

“Following the assessment, appropriate measures such as restructuring or, if necessary, demolition of the compromised sections should be undertaken to mitigate risks and safeguard lives and property.”he said.

READ ALSO  State Creation: Gov. Uzodimma Jettisons Celebration Of Imo 48th Anniversary

Furthermore, Onwubiko reiterated his team’s commitment to identifying and addressing similar structural anomalies across the state, underscoring the importance of proactive intervention to preempt potential hazards.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Tinubu Has Betrayed Us – Fulani Youths Lament

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  I've concrete evidence to nail my husband's suspected kidnappers - Mrs. Agbasimalo, wife of missing Anambra LP guber candidate tells court

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.