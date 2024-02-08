Governor Bala Mohammed Flags Off Boi, Gambar, Marti-Lere Road Project

From Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has declared a firm resolve of his administration to enhance infrastructural development with a view to open up and create more business opportunities to citizens of the State.

Accordingly, the road projects embarked by his administration will stimulate agriculture and fortify the security architecture for the growth development of Bauchi state.

Mohammed made this known today during the flagging off of the Boi, Gambar, Marti-Lere of Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro LGAs with a call on the communities to support the contractors for the attainment of the project which according to him will augment agricultural yield and fortify food security.

“let me expressed my gratitude to God (Allah) for the realization of this gengetic projects under my stalwartship as the Executive Governor of Bauchi State.”Said this is yet another milestone achievement in developing rural areas through the provision of infrastructure to our citizens.

“the rational behind placing premium on roads infrastructure and development is to holistically addressed transportation challenges in urban and rural communities and accelerate social economic growth of the state.

“government have carefully selected within the ambits, rele laws and guidelines to the contractor’s, adding that the 29 kilometers project was awarded to Habib PLC and would cost a total sum of eleven billion, three hundred and forty four million one hundred and eleven thousand eight hundred and twenty eight naira, eighteenth kobo”,.

In a related development, the governor also performed yet another groundbreaking ceremony of Gaudule/Lame Road in Toro LGA, emphasized that his administration has embarked on massive infrastructural development across the State within the limit resources.

The governor who personally appreciated the overwhelming support, love and affection by the good people of Toro LGA during the last election. Saying the mammoth crowd is mementos”,

He said “The Gaudule/Lame road project is one of the gaintgentic project that will be executed to fulfilled our campaign promises.

According to the governor, project would cost over fourteen billion naira and expected to be delivered in 24 dry months which is covering about 42 kilometers with surface drass, three different sizes of bridges and a lot of hydraulic structures because of the geography and tyran of the place.

He however lamented over rising coast of materials which he hope’s its will not going to affect the earlier budgets coast of the contract.

The governor disclosed that the two projects were awarded to Habibu Engineering Ltd and Traicta Company and 30 percent of the money was already been paid to both contractors to commenced work at the side.