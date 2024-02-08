Night Fire Guts Local Government Secretariat in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A part of Dunukofia Local Government Headquarters in Ukpo, Anambra State, has been gutted by fire.

The fire outbreak, which occured on Wednesday, February 7, was said to have emanated from unknown person(s) who put fire in a bush close to the Local Government Secretariat, before it encroached into the premises.

It was gathered that the fire lasted for hours and would have destroyed a lot of files and properties in the Local Government Secretariat, but for the intervention of firefighters from the Anambra State Fire Service.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra State Fire Chief, Engr. Martin Agbili said: “At about 1853hrs (6.53pm) of Wednesday 07-02-2024, Anambra State Fire Service, received a distress call of Heavy Fire Outbreak at Dunukofia.

“Immediately, we deployed our fire truck and gallant Firefighters to scene of fire and fought, controlled and extinguished the fire.

“The cause of the Fire was Bush Fire which was started by unknown person(s) and encroached the Local Government Council Secretariat.

“During the firefighting operations, we were able to control and extinguish the fire and prevent it from destroying a lot of things at the Local Government Council.

“We withdrew from the fire scene at about 2030hrs (8.30pm) after fighting the fire to standstill and calming the situation.

“It is also important that we clear all bushes around our environment, especially at this dry season and harmattan, to avoid ‘had I known’. Fire kills but you can prevent it.”