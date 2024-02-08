8.4 C
New York
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Night Fire Guts Local Government Secretariat in Anambra

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A part of Dunukofia Local Government Headquarters in Ukpo, Anambra State, has been gutted by fire.

The fire outbreak, which occured on Wednesday, February 7, was said to have emanated from unknown person(s) who put fire in a bush close to the Local Government Secretariat, before it encroached into the premises.

It was gathered that the fire lasted for hours and would have destroyed a lot of files and properties in the Local Government Secretariat, but for the intervention of firefighters from the Anambra State Fire Service.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra State Fire Chief, Engr. Martin Agbili said: “At about 1853hrs (6.53pm) of Wednesday 07-02-2024, Anambra State Fire Service, received a distress call of Heavy Fire Outbreak at Dunukofia.

READ ALSO  We've Returned Your Generators, Pay Us Our Money — Group Writes Anambra Govt Again over N900m Debt

“Immediately, we deployed our fire truck and gallant Firefighters to scene of fire and fought, controlled and extinguished the fire.

“The cause of the Fire was Bush Fire which was started by unknown person(s) and encroached the Local Government Council Secretariat.

“During the firefighting operations, we were able to control and extinguish the fire and prevent it from destroying a lot of things at the Local Government Council.

“We withdrew from the fire scene at about 2030hrs (8.30pm) after fighting the fire to standstill and calming the situation.

“It is also important that we clear all bushes around our environment, especially at this dry season and harmattan, to avoid ‘had I known’. Fire kills but you can prevent it.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Governor Bala Mohammed Flags Off Boi, Gambar, Marti-Lere Road Project

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Breaking: Anambra Police Command Declares Officer Wanted over Murder Case

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.