Food Insecurity: Somaliland partners RiceAfrica

In a bid to boost agriculture and food production towards food security in Africa, the Republic Government of Somaliland had reached a partnership agreement with RiceAfrica.

According to a statement signed by RiceAfrica on Thursday, said that this milestone was reached during a courtesy call by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RiceAfrica, Ibrahim Maigari Ahmadu, paid a courtesy visit on the Vice President of the Republic of Somaliland, His Excellency, Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail, at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa on Wednesday.

‘Is a major milestone achieved towards the adoption of a tech-driven solution to food insecurity in Somaliland and indeed Africa,” the statement said.

The Somaliland Vice President, Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail, said, “The government of Somaliland is assuring you and all investors interested in our country of support and an enabling environment. Somaliland is safe and peaceful for business.”

The Vice President assured the visiting CEO of the government’s support and readiness to provide an enabling environment for businesses operating in the country.

In his remarks, the visiting CEO of RiceAfrica, Ibrahim Maigari, expressed gratitude to the government and people of Somaliland for the hospitality and also presented to the VP how RiceAfrika is poised at transforming smallholder farming communities in Africa through technology.

The visit by RiceAfrika to Somaliland is facilitated by its partner, Bilow Capital, a Venture Capital Fund and Venture Studio based in Hargeisa Somaliland), whose strategic objectives is to attract innovative and impact driven companies to invest in Somaliland.

RiceAfrika is a tech-driven agriculture optimization service provider with operations in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Rwanda with a strategic expansion plan across the African continent. The lead African IT driven organization uses its award winning FarmEASY Operating System to improve the productivity of smallholder farmers in Africa to improve food sufficiency and security.