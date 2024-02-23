8.4 C
Gunshots As Hungry Arewa Youths Hijack Trucks, Steal Food Items In Niger State

N/Central
Soldiers opened fire, on Thursday, when hungry Arewa Youths hijacked trailers loaded with foodstuff in the Suleja Area of Niger State.

Alhassan Abdullahi, a witness, told our correspondent that many trailers coming from Abuja and heading for Kaduna were blocked by the hoodlums who burnt tyres on the road.

He said many bags of assorted food stuffs, especially rice, were stolen before soldiers arrived the scene.

“It took intervention of soldiers who arrived the scene and started firing gun shots in the air to scare the hoodlums away. But even with that, many of them went away with bags of rice and cartons of spaghetti and other food items.”

“We learnt commercial motorcycle riders are also planning a protest. They would have done it since yesterday but we didn’t know what stopped them,” he said.

The development comes amid the nationwide hardship that has triggered protests in different parts of the country.

