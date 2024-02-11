8.4 C
National
Fight Insecurity To Attain Food Security -- PDP  tells FG

From Umar Ado Sokoto
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says so long there is insecurity ,the issue of food security will remains a mirage ,thereby throwing millions of Nigerians into hunger and abject poverty .
Although ,the party commended the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the released of 42,000 metric tonnes of grains to Nigerian markets .
The PDP however ,said governments  should fight insecurity for food security to be achieved .
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the National Chairman of PDP ,Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi stated this in an interview with new men in Sokoto.
Dingyadi who decried the closure of Niger Republic borders also said the closure is having a serious economy consequences with northern states sharing borders with Niger Republic .
He said the current security challenges were tackled ,Sokoto,Kebbi ,Niger and Benue  states can produces available food that can feed the nation and for export to other neighbouring countries .
The media analyst and consultant also supported the kenetic and non kenetic approach in the fight against banditry and other criminal acts being faced in Nigeria particularly in the northern region of the country .
He also lamented on how some state governors abandoned their states and settled in Abuja leaving their people in hunger and abject poverty .
He therefore advised the Chief Executives to stay with their people in their states no matter how the situation they found themselves .

