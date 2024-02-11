“I Am Just Speechless” — Soludo Mourns Access Bank CEO, Wigwe, Says They Agreed to Meet Again This Week

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo has mourned the tragic demise of the Chief Executive Officer of the Access Bank, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, and others who died in the Helicopter Crash in the California, USA.

Recall that Mr. Wigwe, his wife, his son, and at least three other persons were said to have died following the crash of an helicopter identified as a Eurocopter EC 130 last Friday night. The aircraft, which was headed to Las Vegas, was said to have crashed near Nipton, between Nevada and California.

Lamenting over the incident on his social media handle, Governor Soludo, who said he and Wigwe were together just two weeks ago with a promise to meet again this week, said he was speechless to hear that the Access Bank CEO is no more.

The Governor, while attesting that Mr. Wigwe lived a life of impact and purpose, also expressed his sad feelings on the suddenness of his demise, which he said, had denied humanity the much more the deceased had to offer.

“To think that we were together about two weeks ago with a promise to meet again this week makes the announcement of Herbert’s death tragic.

“This is another stark reminder of the ephemerality of life. While Herbert lived a life of impact and purpose, I am pained that there was much more he had for humanity that his sudden exit has denied us.

“I am just speechless!” Governor Soludo tributarily wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.