February 25, the Day Masquerade Burnt to Death in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was dramatic as a Masquerade literally caught fire during a show/fire stunt at cultural festival in Anambra State.

The incident happened exactly one year ago at Amawa Village Square, Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State during the ‘Eli’m Ede’ Cultural Festival that held over a weekend on February 25, 2023.

According to a viral video, the masquerade, in attempt to enthral the audience with a routine fire stunt, surprisingly had his costume magneted by the fire that was ignited in his front, and which immediately enveloped him, despite attempts by his members to put it off.

The scene became more horrifying and pitiable when the masquerade immediately stood up and started running helplessly in search of safety with fire all over his body, while people chased after him to quench the fire.

It was alleged that the masquerade eventually ‘died’ in a hospital where he was rushed to for medical attention.

Exactly one year ago.

May his soul continue to rest in peace!

Watch the attached video: