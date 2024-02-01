Eliminate Ghost Workers, if you want Employment says LGSC Chairman

…As Idemili South Holds Leadership Retreat

By Uzo Ugwunze

The Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) Chairman, Barrister Vin Ezeaka has assured that employment ban within the commission may be lifted if all stakeholders will join hands to fight corruption and flush out all the ghost workers which are still receiving salary on monthly basis as staff of the LGSC, Anambra State.

Barr. Ezeaka gave the assurance at Ojoto while responding to the plea by members of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) to employ more LG staff during a Leadership Retreat organized by the Idemili South Local Government Area(ISLGA) Chairman, Hon Mrs Amaka Obi.

The Leadership retreat themed ‘Changing Gear – Intensifying and consolidation of the 2023 Democracy dividends in Idemili South and a charged up 2024’ featured many guests speakers and allowed the various LG Departmental heads to showcase how they worked in 2023 and how they intend to be more productive in 2024 in line with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s vision.

The Deputy President, NULGE Anambra State, Comrade Nicholas Arumeh eulogized Soludo for the operation zero potholes and the massive road construction ongoing in Anambra State with particular reference to the 3-3/Otuocha/Nzam road saying that the LG Staff were strong supporters of the Solution government.

Arumeh pleaded with Soludo through the LGSC Chairman not to allow the LGA system to phase out saying that no general recruitment has been done in the commission since 2002.

“There are no longer Junior workers in the LGA system. There are many vacancies left by hundreds of pensioners who have retired from service for over two decades now. You can imagine a level 12 or 14 worker will come to work and start sweeping his office because of the absence of Junior staff.

“I also plead with His Excellency not to remove the 12,000 naira cash she added to our salaries to cushion the effect of subsidy removal,it has been of great help to workers,” said Arumeh.

According to the ISLGA HPM, Mrs Anthonia Olie JP, we have 211 staff in Idemili South Secretariat,Ojoto and there are vacancies for above 500 personnel not occupied. The embargo on recruitment should be lifted so as to employ workers especially the junior cadre.

In his response, Ezeaka urged all Heads of Personnel Management (HPMs) in the 21 Local Government Area Secretariats of Anambra State and other LGA stakeholders in the LGA system to fish out ghost workers saying that instead of the wage bill to reduced it has remained the same for years despite many retirees.

“The man Prof Chukwuma Soludo is in a class of his own. He thinks good and wants the best for Ndi Anambra.

“We are aware of the need to employ workers but cooperate with us let us rid the LG system of fraud. Teaching service has solved their own problems.

“Biometric capturing has been sabotaged. Tell us who the actual workers are. Instead of wagebill reducing it had remained the same and the pension bill has been going high.

“Tell us your work schedule to ascertain where there are vacancies. I am seeking the cooperation of HPMs, Heads of Local Government Administration, and NULGE to help rid the system of Ghost workers,”said Ezeaka.

Speaking during the retreat, the ISLGA Chairman, Hon. Mrs. Amaka Obi(Iyom Ife-Abata) said that the retreat was organized to enhance capacity building, effective management and let the residents of the council area know the LG aims and objectives for the year.

Mrs Obi said that the intention of the retreat was to benchmark the targets set by the council secretariat, to ascertain performance gaps and consequently devise strategies to ensure such deficits are recovered before the end of the year.

In their separate remarks, the Special Adviser to Governor Charles Soludo on Project, Dr. Ebuka Nwankwo and Managing Director, Anambra State Beareu Of Statistics, Hon. Obiora Obiabumuo commended Hon. Amaka Obi for her effort in taking the council area to the next level of development and hosting the leadership retreat.

They urged the Heads of each department to put more efforts so that they will prioritize more on the people. They pleaded with the council boss to host the leadership retreat twice a year.

Obiabumuo who promised to assist the ISLGA where he was once a Secretary to provide a uniform template that would aid the various departments present a more articulate proposal which should include appraisals on how the dividends of democracy provided by both tiers of government have been affecting the masses positively and strategies to improve and implement their schedules.;

Vote of appreciation was given by HLGA, Mr. Kelvin Anazodo who commended Hon. Amaka Obi for the retreat, he also thanked all the people that attended the retreat especially State executives, praying for their continued support.

Comrade Akaonu Chiagoziem (Youth leader Nnobi), Lady Peace Uzokwe Woman pg Alor, Wing Commander Joe Anyika (Ochiagha)PG Nnokwa

Hon Sir Emeka Ezeoke PG Awkaetiti all eulogized the ISLGA Chairman for her numerous achievements and for being a passionate visionary adherer of Soludo’s Solution mantra towards a liveable and prosperous Anambra State saying that the retreat would make the workers seat up to their responsibilities for a productive, efficient and effective leadership in 2024.

Highlights of the retreat include questions from the residents of the council area and the presentation of some drugs, medical products/items belonging to late Dr. Benjamin Okonkwo of Mayor Hospital Suleja/Nnobi by the APGA ISLGA Secretary, Hon Ogo J Ezeonu to the Idemili South Health Authority.

The retreat was attended by His Royal Majesty, Igwe Engr. Nick Obi of Nnobi, the state Executives and functionaries, councillors, Ndi Ichie, Presidents General, Community Women leaders, Asatu Youth leaders, APGA LGA and ward executives and many others.