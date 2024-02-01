DRC-Nigeria Business Council here to stay – Obasanjo

…as Nigerian Office opened in Lagos

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has assured that the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)-Nigeria Business Council has come to stay for good in Nigeria.

In a release by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Wednesday, Obasanjo affirmed that soon, investors from both countries would begin to enjoy the economic cooperation and growth of the Council.

Obasanjo made this disclosure during a working visit to the newly established Nigerian office of the Council, located in Ikeja, Lagos area of the state capital yesterday, even as he assured that, “potentials are abound in the Central African region of the continent, which desirous investors from Nigeria can tap from to expand their investments.

He said the building with an administrative, Secretariat, a board room and General purpose offices can as well serve future councils that will soon be floated from across the region, as he expressed satisfaction with the choice of the location.

The Secretary of the Council, Amb. Leke Adebiyi disclosed that to facilitate this initiative, the Nigerian Office of the Council opened the office located at 11B Rev. Ogunbiyi Street GRA Ikeja. “This office will serve as a hub for interested parties to gather further details and information about potential business and investment opportunities between the two countries.

“We encourage all interested members of the public to visit the office for more information or to contact the Secretary of the Council, Ambassador Leke Adebiyi, on +2348144480694 to inquire about how they can join the Council and participate in its activities or visit 11B Rev. Ogunbiyi Street GRA Ikeja.

“The DRC-Nigeria Business Council is committed to driving economic development and collaboration between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria, and we look forward to welcoming new members and partners to contribute to this important endeavor”, he said.

The DRC-Nigeria Business Council was established to promote business and investment activities between investors from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria in 2022. It was founded at the behest of former President Obasanjo of Nigeria and President Felix Tshisekedi of DRC, with the aim of fostering economic cooperation and growth between the two countries.