Commotion in Anambra community as assassins butcher town union president inside his house

By Chuks Eke

Yet-to-be identified gunmen suspected to be assassins ion Friday night invaded the resident of Chief Sylvester Onyima, the incumbent President-General of Umuoji Improvement Union, UIU in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state and allegedly murdered him in cold blood.

The incident, according to an impeccable inside source that pleaded anonymity, his assassination was made known when those who attended the meeting he allgedly convened, waited too long at the venue for him to come and preside over, but could not see him and they decided to get to his house to find out what has delayed his presence in the meeting he personally was the convener.

“It was gathered that on getting to his house, they saw him as he layed in the pool of his own blood with machete cuts all over his body that showed he was manhandled, maimed and butchered to death by the assailants who ensured he died on the spot before fleeing the scene.

Although the actual cause of his assassination was sketchy as at this press time but sources further hinted that it might not be unconnected with either land dispute or communal crises that include leadership and tenure elongation having allegedly served and completed two tenures.

Contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga who confirmed the incident to newsmen on phone yesterdat, noted hat his corpse had been deposited in the morque.

He however assured of further development on the incident.

Sequel to the ugly development, palpable fear has reportedly gripped the people in the area forcing them to desert the major roads and Eke market that always has beehive of activities.