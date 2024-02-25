Residents Flee, As Gunmen Kill Pharmacist In Imo Community

Unknown gunmen have shot dead Mr. Henry Ejiogu Ogbuji, a pharmacist whose shop is located at Owerri plaza.

Henry, a native of Obile in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo state but resident in Irete in Owerri-west LGA, was said to have been killed while chasing abductors of his elder brother, Mr. Sunny Ogbuji.

A village source said that the deceased who had a residential house in Irete came back home to hear that his elder brother, Sunny Ogbuji, had been kidnapped, and he immediately went after his brother’s abductors.

The source said, “Henry Ogbuji was shot dead by kidnappers on Friday night. He was pursuing the kidnappers who captured his elder brother, Sunny Ogbuji.

“He came back from from his pharmacy shop and heard his elder brother was kidnapped not long ago, and he ran after them in his car. As if he knew they took Owerri/Onitsha road expressway, he got to Umungada junction where he encountered the kidnappers.

“But on sighting that the car coming close to them was after them, they released several bullets, and killed the young man. I wonder what gave him the impetus to run after kidnappers who were well armed. It was an unfortunate situation.”

Built a resident of Irete who spoke on condition of anonymity said the kidnapped brother, Sunny Ogbuji, later escaped from his abductors hand during the encounter with his younger brother.