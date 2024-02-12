Bauchi ready to host North East joint trade fair – Commissioner 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Government said arrangements has reached an advanced stage by members of the Central Planning Committee for the hosting of the 15th edition of the North East Joint Trade Fair in Bauchi.

The State Commissioner for

Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Alh. Mahmud Baba Ma’aji,

revealed that one of the resolutions from the recent Northeast Governors Forum Meeting in Maiduguri was to revive the Trade Fair in Bauchi State to boost commerce and commercial operations in the sub-region that the insurgents’ actions had impacted.

The central and subcommittees have also been formed to energize businessmen and women to take part in the trade show, according to Barrister Ibrahim Kashim, the chairman of the central planning committee and secretary to the government of Bauchi State. READ ALSO I'll ensure justice, equality in my projects execution, says Gov Mohammed

He commended the Governor Bala Mohammed’s dedication to the state’s economic development

appealed to traders and business owners in Bauchi to utilize the event to increase their revenue.

The Commissioner has emphasized the trade fair’s economic significance and predicted that the state would be successful in diversifying its economy by promoting small and medium-sized enterprises and public-private partnerships (PPPs).

He has also applauded Governor Bala’s government efforts and commitment for supplying the needed things to guarantee a nonviolent demonstration of the participating domestic trade shows in Bauchi State as well as the entire Northeast region.