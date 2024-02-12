Bauchi ready to host North East joint trade fair – Commissioner 

Bauchi State Government said arrangements has reached an advanced stage by members of the Central Planning Committee for the hosting of the 15th edition of the North East Joint Trade Fair in Bauchi.
The central and subcommittees have also been formed to energize businessmen and women to take part in the trade show, according to Barrister Ibrahim Kashim, the chairman of the central planning committee and secretary to the government of Bauchi State.
He commended the Governor Bala Mohammed’s dedication to the state’s economic development
He has also applauded Governor Bala’s government efforts and commitment for supplying the needed things to guarantee a nonviolent demonstration of the participating domestic trade shows in Bauchi State as well as the entire Northeast region.