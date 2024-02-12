8.4 C
REC to Elected Members  : Make laws to benefits your constituencies, state 

N/East
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI
The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Muhammad B Nura has called on the re-elected House of Assembly members in the just concluded re-run elections in Bauchi, Katagum and Ningi to ensure to make laws that will benefit their respective constituencies and the state at large.
Muhammad Nura made the called while presentating the certificates of return to the members-elected urged them to use their stay at the Assembly to make laws that will benefit their respective constituencies and Bauchi at large. He pray for Allah’s guidance and protection for the members in discharging their responsibilities.
Responding on behalf of the members, the member representing Ningi constituency, Hon. Abubakar Y. Suleiman commended the Commission for conducting free, fair and credible elections in four seats which comprises of Bauchi, Zungur/Galambi, Madara/Chinade and Ningi.
Abubakar who was the former Speaker, said the results from the reruns election vandicated INEC in its conduct during the 2023 general election in the country.
The four members were Jamilu Barade, representing Bauchi central, Yusuf Ahmed representing Zungur/Galambi, Nasiru Ala representing Madara/Chinade and Abubakar Y. Suleiman representing Ningi contituencies respectively.
Recall that the reruns election in four seats of the State House of Assembly was nullified by the Appeal Court against the judgement of Tribunal and order for a reruns elections in some selected polling units.

