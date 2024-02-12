Kaduna: Kagarko LG chair rewards Police DPO with N1m for rejecting bribe from suspected kidnapper

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The Executive Chairman of Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Hon. Nasara Rabo, has rewarded a Divisional Police Officer with the sum of N1million for rejecting a colossal amount of money offered by a suspected kidnapper to help truncate his investigation.

PUNCH reports that Idris Ibrahim, serves as the Divisional Police Officer of Tafa in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Council Chairman who stated this in a letter of recommendation issued obtained by Our Correspondent on Monday, disclosed that the DPO made an arrest of a kidnapper on 22nd January 2024 who attempted to bribe him some huge amounts so that the investigation could be truncated or distort the investigation process, but the Police Officer rejected the bribe but vow to allow the law to take it’s full course due to his patriotic principle and firm steadfast for justice.

“This singular effort you made has not only made the Nigeria Police Force proud but it had also made the good people of Kagarko Local Government Area, the good people of Kaduna State, and Nigeria at large, adding this is a

testimony that with the caliber of officers like you in service insecurity and other criminality that bedeviled our society today will become history.

“Under the foregoing, my Council and the Management Staff of Kagarko Local Government Council hereby serve you with a formal letter of commendation and also present you with a token gift of One Million Naira (N1,000,000.00) as a morale booster to make you put more patriotic effort in dealing with criminality in the Local Government Area and the country at large, ” The Chairman added.

Nasara urged all police personnel in the state to always uphold the ethics of the professional by refusing to be compromised in the discharge of their duties.

He further prayed to Almighty God to continue to encourage him to put in his best in the protection of the lives and properties of the good people of Nigeria.