Plateau APC Spokesman killed by bandits

The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Sylvanus Namang, has been shot dead in Pankshin town, Pankshin Local Government Area of the state.

An official of the party, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on the telephone, adding that the APC scribe died from injuries sustained in the attack.

He stated that the late Namang was a dependable ally, and deeply committed to the development of the APC at the grassroots and state levels, adding that the party would issue a statement regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

This newspaper gathered that Namang was gunned down outside his hotel room in the area by hoodlums who opened fire at him around 7:30 am.

Sources also toldthis newspaper that the deceased left home on Saturday to attend a burial in Pankshin where he was suddenly killed.

The spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Alfred Alabo, was not available for comment when contacted on the incident, as his phone indicated that it was switched off.