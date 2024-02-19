8.4 C
New York
Monday, February 19, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Plateau APC Spokesman killed by bandits

N/Central
Plateau APC Spokesman killed by bandits
Plateau APC Spokesman killed by bandits

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Sylvanus Namang, has been shot dead in Pankshin town, Pankshin Local Government Area of the state.

An official of the party, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on the telephone, adding that the APC scribe died from injuries sustained in the attack.

He stated that the late Namang was a dependable ally, and deeply committed to the development of the APC at the grassroots and state levels, adding that the party would issue a statement regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

This newspaper gathered that Namang was gunned down outside his hotel room in the area by hoodlums who opened fire at him around 7:30 am.

READ ALSO  CEFTER, BIPC partners to end post-harvest losses, create jobs in Benue 

Sources also toldthis newspaper that the deceased left home on Saturday to attend a burial in Pankshin where he was suddenly killed.

The spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Alfred Alabo, was not available for comment when contacted on the incident, as his phone indicated that it was switched off.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Bandits strike Zurmi police station, killed seven innocent souls
Next article
Tinubu Has Put Smiles on the Faces of Nigerians, Citizens Are the Cause and Beneficiaries of Their Own Problems — Anambra APC Chieftain

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  International Condom Day: AHF counsels young people on abstinence, safe sex

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.