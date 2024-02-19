Anambra Govt Confirms Detention of Female Lawyer Who Inserted Hot Knife into Housekeeper’s Private Part, Sets to Prosecute Her

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra state government has confirmed the detention of the female lawyer, Adachukwu Chikelu-Okafor, who allegedly inserted hot knife into the private part of her 10-year-old housekeeper.

The State’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, confirmed this in an interview with newsmen in Awka.

She confirmed that the Onitsha-based lawyer eventually surrendered herself to the police few days after a bounty of two million naira (N2.m) was placed on her.

Mrs. Obinabo further disclosed that the suspect would be arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender Based Violence Magistrate court in Awka this week, as efforts are already on top gear to cap up the preparations for her prosecution.

The Commissioner, who recently visited the survivor, the little Happiness Nwafor, in the hospital where she was receiving treatments confirmed that she has been successfully treated and discharged, thanking God for her quick recovery.

Recall that Mrs. Okafor, the suspect, was accused of inserting a hot knife into the private part of the 10-year-old housekeeper, and was further accused of using hot iron to burn parts of the buttocks of the little girl in Akpaka, Onitsha, where they were residing.

As was seen in a viral video, the little girl who has fresh bruises and various degrees of injuries on different parts of her body, was also said to have been brutalized with broken bottle by her madam, who went into hiding after the video went viral and attracted the attention of concerned individuals and relevant authorities.

In a move to arrest the fleeing lawyer, the Federal Government placed a bounty of two million naira on her, as a reward for anybody who would provide necessary information that can lead to her arrest.

However, barely two days after placement of the said bounty, it was gathered that the suspect voluntarily surrendered herself to the police at the Anambra State’s Criminal Investigation Department, State CID, Amawbia.