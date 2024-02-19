8.4 C
New York
Monday, February 19, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Anambra Govt Confirms Detention of Female Lawyer Who Inserted Hot Knife into Housekeeper’s Private Part, Sets to Prosecute Her

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra state government has confirmed the detention of the female lawyer, Adachukwu Chikelu-Okafor, who allegedly inserted hot knife into the private part of her 10-year-old housekeeper.

The State’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, confirmed this in an interview with newsmen in Awka.

She confirmed that the Onitsha-based lawyer eventually surrendered herself to the police few days after a bounty of two million naira (N2.m) was placed on her.

Mrs. Obinabo further disclosed that the suspect would be arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender Based Violence Magistrate court in Awka this week, as efforts are already on top gear to cap up the preparations for her prosecution.

READ ALSO  Anambra Female Keke Rider Loses Brand New Keke to Night Robbers at Gunpoint, Police Launch Manhunt for Suspects

The Commissioner, who recently visited the survivor, the little Happiness Nwafor, in the hospital where she was receiving treatments confirmed that she has been successfully treated and discharged, thanking God for her quick recovery.

Recall that Mrs. Okafor, the suspect, was accused of inserting a hot knife into the private part of the 10-year-old housekeeper, and was further accused of using hot iron to burn parts of the buttocks of the little girl in Akpaka, Onitsha, where they were residing.

As was seen in a viral video, the little girl who has fresh bruises and various degrees of injuries on different parts of her body, was also said to have been brutalized with broken bottle by her madam, who went into hiding after the video went viral and attracted the attention of concerned individuals and relevant authorities.

READ ALSO  Years After, Police Recover Guns Stolen from Anambra Police Stations During Gunmen Attacks

In a move to arrest the fleeing lawyer, the Federal Government placed a bounty of two million naira on her, as a reward for anybody who would provide necessary information that can lead to her arrest.

However, barely two days after placement of the said bounty, it was gathered that the suspect voluntarily surrendered herself to the police at the Anambra State’s Criminal Investigation Department, State CID, Amawbia.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Tinubu Has Put Smiles on the Faces of Nigerians, Citizens Are the Cause and Beneficiaries of Their Own Problems — Anambra APC Chieftain
Next article
‘I don’t Know Who Can Challenge Us In 2027’ – Wike

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Anambra SSG, Onitsha South Secretary Clash Over Land Encroachment. As Soludo Gives 3 Months Ultimatum To Roadside Traders

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.