Alia’s aide lambasts Benue NASS Caucus for politicizing insecurity

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Senior Special Assistant to the Benue state Governor, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia on Youth Mobilization and Empowerment, Hon. Moses Mkeenem, has condemned the state’s federal legislators for “politicizing the unfortunate insecurity bedeviling Benue state” which he said Governor Alia was having sleepless nights to quell.

The governor’s aide made this allegation at the weekend, when he brief newsmen on what he called “unpatriotic and perturbing” attitude of the National Assembly Caucus from Benue state. Recall that recently, the National Assembly Caucus from Benue, at a press conference in Abuja, accused Governor Alia of not taking security serious, even after taking huge amount of money from the federal government as security vote. They also blamed the Governor for unjust sacking of some caretaker chairmen from office saying his actions have led to increased insecurity in the state. But the Governor’s aide, Mkeenem said the Assembly members were accusing the Governor wrongly because he has refused to share state’s funds with them. “The Governor cannot share monies that come to the state with NASS members because the monies are meant for the development of the state. Alia is welcome to developmental ideas and anyone is welcomed to contribute his ideas but sharing of money cannot be done under this government. The Governor has been clear on this.”

He called on the security agencies to charge those politicizing the insecurity in the state for treason saying they are the enemies of the state.

He also expressed worry over information that some persons suspected to be from the National Assembly “wrote a letter and dropped for herders at the Nigerien borders that the state’s anti open grazing law has been relaxed for them to come and occupy the state.”

The aide who described such acts as unpatriotic said all indigenes of the state are expected to support the state government to curtail the insecurity in the state, “but instead of supporting the Governor and contributing to quell it, they are checking figures; how much is sent to the state and how much is withdrawn.”

He noted that since Governor Alia assumed office, he is applying and deploying all that is humanly possible to nip insecurity in the board in the state adding that as a result of his measures, “insecurity in Sankara axis has dropped drastically and sooner, the expected peace would rest on the state.”

He called on the Benue people to support the Alia Government to develop the state saying the Benue youths would no longer fold their hands and watch those at the National Assembly continue to abuse power and endanger the future of the people and that of the state.

The Adviser called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to investigate the whereabouts of the palliatives given to Benue causus members to distribute to their constituents last year.

“I, on behalf of millions of Benue youths would like to yo also use this opportunity to convey to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that the palliatives he gave to the National Assembly members gor onward distribution to their constituents sometime last year have not reached them.

“Therefore, the President should be careful when entrusting NASS members from Benue with palliatives,” he said.