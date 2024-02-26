8.4 C
Hunger: APC Member Died, Six Others Stampede At Nigerian Customs Office While Struggling To Buy 'Cheap Rice' In Lagos

CLO sues for peace over APGA, APC cold war in Anambra

Ruling APC Mourns, Confirms Death Of Party Member, Six Others In Stampede At Nigerian Customs Office While Struggling To Buy ‘Cheap Rice’ Amid Hardship

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says that one of its members, Comfort Funmilayo Adebanjo, and six other people died after they were stampeded at the Nigeria Customs office in Lagos while trying to buy rice.

 

The incident occurred on Friday at the Customs office in Yaba, Lagos after the Controller General of the Customs, Adewale Adeniyi flagged off the sale of rice at the service.

 

The requirements for the collection of the rice were a National Identification Number (NIN) and the sum of N10,000 for half a bag of rice; however, the service later removed the fee and started sharing the rice for free.

Many rushed to the Customs office at Yaba with the hope of securing their share of the rice, but due to the large number of people present, a stampede ensued and several people were reported dead.

 

According to a report, an obituary released on Saturday, the Coordinator of FKL Ward E1, Lagos State APC, Oluwafemi Fadahunsi, and Secretary, Comrade Adebari Adewale, confirmed that Adebanjo was one of the seven persons who died during the stampede.

 

It read, “It is with heavy hearts and regret we announce the painful death of one of our members in FKL WARD E1, Mrs Adebanjo Comfort Funmilayo of house number 104, Ibidun Street by Akinhanmi street, Ojuelegba.

“She was among the 7 victims who died in the course of buying custom rice at Yaba.

 

“May God grant all the members of her family and all the residents of WARD E1 the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

