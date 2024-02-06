AFCON 2024: Thank You For Making Us Proud, SWAN President Tells Super Eagles 

8.4 C
Sports
From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki
The President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Otuekong Bonny Nyong says the stoic performance of the Super Eagles against Angola has maintained Nigeria’s pride in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Ivory Coast.
The Super Eagles tamed a stubborn Angolan national team, winning the much anticipated quarter finals encounter by 1-0.
Otuekong Nyong says the progress of the Super Eagles into the semi finals represents another march towards emerging champion for the fourth time.
He commended the players for their resilience and sense of purpose in the way and manner they fought till the final whistle.
The number sports journalist in Nigeria called on Nigerians to continuing praying for the team in their quest to land the title.
Said he: “Kudos to the Super Eagles for their excellent performance so far, they are really making us proud. They have so far displayed grit and confidence, they have exhibited the true spirit of Nigerians.
“Nigerians are solidly behind them and will continue to support them throughout the AFCON.
“Let me also thank the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio for leading a powerful National Assembly delegation to cheer the Eagles to victory; with such support, we can only get better in the sporting circle.”

