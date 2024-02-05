I’ll ensure justice, equality in my projects execution, says Gov Mohammed 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Dr Bala Mohammed has pledged his administration would ensure justice, equality and fairness in term of project execution in the State.

The governor was speaking at the flagged off ceremony mark of the commencement of the expansion and dualization of the roads in Darazo and Misau local government area councils in the central zone, Monday in Bauchi.

The projects comprising of the construction of the 22kms Darazo – Gabchiyiari rural road in Darazo LGA and AD Rufa’i Legal and General Studies to Government Science Secondary School Misau LGA respectively.

According to the governor, “the level of dis-repair of the road and reccurance factors of accidents and decades of neglect has become manumental and worrisome to neccassited the execution of this project.

“the project is part of the activities line up to deliver Bauchi State Medium-Term Development plan of 2021/2025. The focus is accelerating urban renewal and rural development programme to make life minigful to our people. The fomer FCT minister said that “thought the road is within the federal government curridor, but the state government deemed it necessary to sort for approval from the federal government and executed with the state owned fund and cost. “in our drive towards rebuilding Bauchi State we’ve produced a blueprint to provide infrastructural facilities in our urban centres so that they can pevourably compair with the urban cities in other parts of the country in our mission to create incondussive environment for socio-economic activities. The governor used the opportunity to call on his opposition party to put aside political differences and joined him to make Bauchi greater, “saying period of electioneering, campaign and politics is over what the State needed much is rapid development which I’ve promised to do. Earlier, the Commissioner, Ministry of Works and Transport, Hon Ibrahim Galadima explained that the road is a 22 km stretch from Darazo town to Gabchiyari linking several other villages and settlements along it. The Commissioner added that the project is meant to make life easier for the various communities located in the axis assuring that it will further open up the area. READ ALSO New Telegraph Award: Bala Mohammed bags Governor of the Year 2023 on Health Infrastructure In their separate welcome address, Caretaker Chairman of Darazo and Misau LGAs, Samaila Ya’u Sade and Salisu D Hardawa commended the Governor for the project saying that it was a long expected road considering the hardship facing people of the area. They however, expressed joy that the project which is coming as a fulfillment of the campaign promises became a reality during his tenure saying that it has endeared the administration to the people. Our correspondent reports that the roads projects of 29 kilometers was estimated to engulfed over 7 billion naira and expected to be completed within 12 dry months period.