Festival: Stakeholders vows to redeemed Sports activities in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Ahead of the forthcoming National Sports Festival, the Ministry for Youth, Sports and Development has engaged stakeholders to rivive and redeemed the lost glory of Sports activities in the Bauchi state.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Bauchi State Head of Service, Alh Haruna Yahuza applauded the organisers for their foresight and assured government support in the state.

Yahuza who was the chairman of the occasion, emphasised the need for the ministry to give much priority for local content to be recruit, trained and groom them to go out and get employment opportunities outside the state.

He urged the ministry, sports coaches and administrators to go dawn to the grassroot level and hunt for talented players to represent the state at various levels.

According to him, if the ministry would select two or three athletes each from the 20 LGAs will go along way in reducing idealness as well as create job opportunities

among the teaming youth roaming on the streets.

In his remarks, the honorable commissioner for Youth, Sports and Development, Mohammed Salis Gamawa thanked and appreciated all the stakeholders for their commitment and support towards sport’s development in the state.

He assured of his ministry readiness in partnering with them towards achieving the desired objectives, especially bringing back the name of the Bauchi as Macca of Sports in the state.

During the session, problems, solutions and advises were discussed extensively on how to improve and promote sports activities from veteran players coaches as well as sports administrators.

These advises were: sourcing for young talents from grassroot, encourage sports activities in primary and secondary schools, establishment of sports associations, creating of policy to get income for sporting activities as well as involving of SWAN members in budget planning for every tournament.

The stakeholders meeting saw the adoption of the constitution and guidelines rules governing the festival as well as presentations of certificates of attendance to the participants.