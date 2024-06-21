Bauchi SWAN gets new Leadership

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Chapter of the Nigeria Sports Writers Association (SWAN) has today elected it’s new Exco members who would run affairs of the chapter for next three years.

They’re Bala Bawaji as Chairman, Adamu Shehu Imam Vice Chairman, Elizabeth Kah Secretary, Mubaraq Aliyu Kobi Assistant Secretary, Selya Yarnap Treasurer, Abubakar Usman Shehu Financial Secretary and Imrana Yakubu Galoji as Welfare Officer respectively.

Similarly, two members were also been appointed to sarve as Ex-officio in the state chapter, they’re Abdullahi Shehu Yankari of BATV and Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu of New Telegraph Newspapers.

The Chairman SWANECO, Mr Isola Mike Adeyimi said the election into various positions was immenated as a result of the experation tenure in office of the former Exco’s months back as stipulated in the SWAN Statute.

He listed the Seven (7) positions seats to be contested as Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, Welfare Officer, Financial Secretary, respectively.

He explained that they’re nine candidates who indicated their interest to contest for the seven seats positions and out of the seven seats to contested only two (2) positions of Vice chairman and Financial Secretary would go for the elections and the remaining five (5) positions were unopposed.

Mr Ishola further emphasised that out of the thirty four (34) members only full and accredited members would be allow to be vote and be voted for as was contained in a circular sent in from the National Secretariat.

Earlier, the National President of SWAN, The National President of Sport Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Isaiah Benjamin who was ably represented by the Zonal Vice President, North East, Mr Ahmed Amshi who conguratulated the contestants thereby desolving the former Exco and declared the elections process opened.

He advised the candidates not to take the elections as a do or die affairs in order to have a conducive and free elections without any rancor with a view in promoting the SWAN activities to greater height in th state.

The VP who monitored the election process from beginning to end announced Adamu Imam Shehu of Media Trust as winner with a total number of 12 votes against Abdullahi Shehu Yankari of Bauchi Television (BATV) who scored only 2 votes. While Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu of New Telegraph voluntarily stepdawn for his running mate Abubakar Usman Shehu (BATV) for the position of Financial Secretary respectively.

The newly Exco members were immediately sworn in and take oath of allegence for their respective offices which was performed by the VP Ahmed Amshi in the presence of the National Welfare Officer, Ex-officio Mr Austin Ajayi, Usman Abbas Gungura and other members.

In his speech, the newly elected chairman, Bala Bawaji thanked members for given him mandate and his carbonate to lead the chapter for the next three years in the state.

While commending the SWANECO committee for a job weldone, he equally appreciated members contributions to the overall success of the election and assured all inclusive leadership during his tenure.