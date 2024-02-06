8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Breaking: Anambra Police Command Declares Officer Wanted over Murder Case

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has declared one of its officers, Inspector Audu Omadefu wanted over suspected murder.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu disclosed this in a statement made available to this reporter on Tuesday, February 6.

According to him, the police officer, with the AP No. 362178, has turned fugitive since after the crime, as his whereabouts remains unknown.

“The Command urges any member of the public who sees the fugitive or has information on his whereabout to report to the nearest Police Station or call the Command Control Room number 07039194332 or the PPRO on 08039334002

READ ALSO  Hon. Nnabuife Begins with Church Thanksgiving, As YPP Sweeps Anambra Re-run Elections in Two Federal Constituencies

“Any information given in this regard shall be treated with utmost confidentiality,” he said.

Recall that the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, had, upon assumption of office in July, 2023, assured that the Command would be committed to upholding and maintaining the highest standards of integrity and accountability. The declaration of Inspector Audu Omadefu wanted demonstrates the Command’s dedication to ensuring that officers who violate the law are held accountable.

CP Adeoye, in his maiden press conference, also emphasized that the Anambra State Police Command would spare no effort in investigating and bringing defaulting officers to book, reinforcing the importance of transparency and accountability within the Police Force.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
AFCON 2024: Thank You For Making Us Proud, SWAN President Tells Super Eagles 
Next article
If Your School Doesn’t Have CCTV Camera, We Won’t Approve It — Soludo’s Commissioner Tells Prospective Private School Owners

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Soludo Has Really Turned Anambra to a Construct Site — Ezeemo Attests, Joins Commissioner Chukwuemeka, Others to Inspect 132KV Umuchu Sub-station Project

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.