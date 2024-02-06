Breaking: Anambra Police Command Declares Officer Wanted over Murder Case

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has declared one of its officers, Inspector Audu Omadefu wanted over suspected murder.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu disclosed this in a statement made available to this reporter on Tuesday, February 6.

According to him, the police officer, with the AP No. 362178, has turned fugitive since after the crime, as his whereabouts remains unknown.

“The Command urges any member of the public who sees the fugitive or has information on his whereabout to report to the nearest Police Station or call the Command Control Room number 07039194332 or the PPRO on 08039334002

“Any information given in this regard shall be treated with utmost confidentiality,” he said.

Recall that the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, had, upon assumption of office in July, 2023, assured that the Command would be committed to upholding and maintaining the highest standards of integrity and accountability. The declaration of Inspector Audu Omadefu wanted demonstrates the Command’s dedication to ensuring that officers who violate the law are held accountable.

CP Adeoye, in his maiden press conference, also emphasized that the Anambra State Police Command would spare no effort in investigating and bringing defaulting officers to book, reinforcing the importance of transparency and accountability within the Police Force.