Nigerian-born boxer kïlled by ‘multiple gvnshots from neighbour’ in US

Olugbemi was discovered with gunshot wounds in the vicinity of Meadowmist Way and Stehlik Drive and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

The 27-year-old who had been training at a gym in Anne Arundel County with ambitions of turning professional by year-end, had shown remarkable progress, winning the national Golden Gloves Championship in just three years, according to his gym owner Christen Jeter, who described the loss as devastating.