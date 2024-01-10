Why Okupe, Peter Obi’s Associate Dumped Labour Party 

Doyin Okupe, former Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation, recently resigned from the party, citing ideological differences as the primary reason.

In a letter shared on Monday, Okupe expressed that his lifelong alignment with rightist and Liberal Democrat ideologies contrasts with the left-of-center roots of the Labour Party (LP). As a result, he decided to part ways with the LP to uphold his commitment to liberalism, sincerity, and freedom in his political endeavors.

Furthermore, Okupe highlighted the circumstances surrounding his exit, revealing that he, along with Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and others, abruptly left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to seek a ‘Special Purpose Vehicle’ for the upcoming 2023 presidential elections.

“I submit herewith my letter of resignation from the Labour Party with effect from today. You will recall that our flagbearer, Mr Peter Obi, myself and others left the PDP abruptly and had to look for a Special Purpose Vehicle in which to contest the 2023 Presidential Elections,” he wrote.

Continuing, he said; “The Labour Party, your good self and other members of your executives provided us with this veritable platform with no burdensomeness whatsoever and for which we were extremely grateful.”

Okupe added: “We did contest the election on the platform of the Labour Party and lost. This makes it exceedingly difficult for me to continue to stay in the Labour Party which is ideologically rooted in the left of the center.

“I have been a rightist and a Liberal Democrat all my entire life. It is therefore this ideological conflict that makes me seek an exit so that I may continue my political activities with liberalism, sincerity and freedom.

“I wish to thank you in particular and other members of the leadership of the party for the cordiality and respect accorded to me as the Director General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation.”

In 2023, Dr. Doyin Okupe made headlines when he officially withdrew from supporting Peter Obi’s presidential campaign under the Labour Party banner.

In a letter accompanying his announcement on social media, Dr. Okupe reminded Mr. Obi of a prior conversation where they had discussed the challenges, which Okupe referred to as “personal travails.”

“You will recall I briefed you yesterday about my personal travails in seeking justice and clearing my name using the Nigerian Legal System to pursue the same,” he wrote.