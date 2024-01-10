President Tinubu Appoints New Board Of Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following nine (9) qualified Nigerians to serve on the board of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC):

Colonel Aloche Adole — Chairman Dr. Stephen Adegbite — Secretary Omowumi Olubunmi Ogunlola — Member, South West Clement Alobu Nweke — Member, South East Chief Prince Weli Wosu — Member, South South Prof. Joseph Haruna Mamman — Member, North West Dr. Toma Hamidu Ragnjiya — Member, North East Dr. Simon Abu Samson Dolly — Member, North Central Bishop Raphael Benjamin Nwankwo — Representative, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)

The President charges the new appointees to consider their appointment as an opportunity to serve the nation and, as such, wholly commit themselves to this important purpose.