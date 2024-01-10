8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
President Tinubu Appoints New Board Of Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission

National
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following nine (9) qualified Nigerians to serve on the board of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC):

  1. Colonel Aloche Adole — Chairman
  2. Dr. Stephen Adegbite — Secretary
  3. Omowumi Olubunmi Ogunlola — Member, South West
  4. Clement Alobu Nweke — Member, South East
  5. Chief Prince Weli Wosu — Member, South South
  6. Prof. Joseph Haruna Mamman — Member, North West
  7. Dr. Toma Hamidu Ragnjiya — Member, North East
  8. Dr. Simon Abu Samson Dolly — Member, North Central
  9. Bishop Raphael Benjamin Nwankwo — Representative, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)

The President charges the new appointees to consider their appointment as an opportunity to serve the nation and, as such, wholly commit themselves to this important purpose.

