Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Father, Son Remanded For Raping Daughter, Sister In Ibadan

Crime
Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Court in Ibadan, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of one Michael Ayinde, 51 and his son, Abiola, 19, for allegedly raping his daughter and the latter, his sister.
The magistrate, Mrs O. O. Ogunkanmi, who did not take the pleas of the defendants, ordered their remand at the Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo town.
The defendants, the father and older brother of the complainant, allegedly committed the offense at their residence in Agboti Olosan area, Alakia, Ibadan.
Ogunkanmi said that the remand of the father and son in custody was to allow the court to await the outcome of legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
She, thereafter, adjourned the matter until Feb. 21, for mention.
The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Gbemisola Adedeji, had earlier informed the court that Abiola Ayinde, brother to the complainant between 2021 and December 2023 allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with his younger sister.
Adedeji said that Abiola allegedly impregnated her without her consent, while their father Michael, also between 2021 and December 2023, allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of his 17-year-old daughter without her consent.
She said the offence contravened section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law, 2006.

