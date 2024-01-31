Tansian varsity authorities are parading fake C of O to claim ownership of my land – Ezeonwuka

. let him produce original copy to prove our own fake – Tansian varsity

By Chuks Eke

Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, Chairman of Ranent Industries Company Ltd Oba, Anambra State has called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to investigate Tansian University for allegedly forging his company Certificate of Occupancy, CofO bearing an official stamp of the state government, with the intention to lay claim to my land.

He alleged that Tansian university authorities is currently parading the fake CofO to claim the ownership of the land belonging to Ranent Industries Company Ltd Oba, Anambra State where the take-off campus of the university is currently situated until they were driven out recently by court order.

However, the university authorities have in a swift reaction demanded that Ezeonwuka or his Ranent Industry should officials to produce the original copy of the CofO in their possession to be compared with the one in possession by the university authorities to determine which is fake and which is original.

Tansian Varsity’s spokesman, Rev. Fr. Justin Ekwe spoke to newsmen yesterday on phone, said: “if Ezeonwuka claims that he has the original CofC of the land where the university’s take-off campus is situated, he should produce it so that we can compare it with the one we have to lknow who among us has the original CofO”.

But insisting that the CofO being paraded by the varsity authorities in which they are claiming to have bought the premises of Ranent for the purpose of establishing a take-off site for the university is fake, Ezeonwuka issued a disclaimer insisting that the document titled, “Building Certificate of Occupancy – Statutory Certificate” and other related documents making the rounds, according to it investigation, did not emanate from the Anambra State Government.

According to Ezeonwuka, those title documents they are circulating are fake and forged . in fact,, everything about Tansian University is false,”.

“We in the Ranent Industries are hereby admonishing the general public and all stakeholders, to pay no attention to the documents, as it is the handiwork of mischief makers whose main target is to “defraud unsuspecting individuals and in their desperate attempts to reap where they did not sow”, said Ezeonwuka.

He said the fake C of O has been reported to the authorities of the Nigeria Police Force and we will do everything possible under the law to ensure that the masterminds of the fraud are brought to book.

The statement reads: “The attention of Ranent Industries Company Ltd Oba, Anambra State has been drawn to a forged Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) of the company’s properties being paraded by Innocent Ukeh purporting to have been issued to Tansian University by Anambra State Governor through the office of the Honourable Commissioner for Lands Anambra State.

“Members of the public and all stakeholders are by this notice strongly advised to disregard these fake documents in their entirety, as they are the handiwork of unscrupulous persons and mischief makers whose sole motive is to defraud unsuspecting individuals and steal the properties of Ranent Industries Company Ltd.

“Ranent Industries Company Ltd Oba was never sold to the founder of the university, late Msgr. John Bosco Akam, Tansian University or whosoever as claimed by the perpetual forgers”.

“After impasse with Tansian University, Umunya between 2007 to 2010 over ownership of Tansian University where I used my property to help secure provisional operational license for the University, Tansian University and Ranent Industries Company Ltd reached a mutual agreement and settled that the company property was never bought by the late Msgr Akam, therein a Consent Judgment was deposed in the Anambra High Court, wherein it was judged the University was only a tenant with tenancy rate of 10,000,000 per annum.

“Msgr Akam paid the rent otherwise referred to as in our Consent Judgement as Honorarium for several years. Suddenly, without notice, apparently acting on the counsels of some Catholic priests, Msgr Akam stopped paying and sued Ranent Industries to Court”

“Fortunately, Anambra State High Court judgment ordered Tansian University to pay arrears of stay in the property and immediately vacate the take –off campus in Oba”.

“Subsequently, Ranent Industries Company Ltd took all necessary action to successfully recover its landed property, in a more considerate manner.

“Unfortunately in their most dangerous desperation, the University forged Renant Industries Company’s C of O purporting it emanated from the Anambra State government. But our painstaking investigation, it was discovered that Anambra State Government never issued any documents transfering ownership of the property of Ranent Industries Company Ltd to anyone.

“While calling on Anambra State government to investigate this criminal act of forgery and bring the perpetrators to book, we wish to state unequivocally that original land matter and it’s documents between Chief Ezeonwuka and the late Johnbosco Akam, founder of Tansian university who died about three years ago, ended in 2010″.