8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Search
Subscribe

EFCC Uncovers Religious Sect Laundering Money For Terrorists – Chairman

Crime
EFCC Uncovers Religious Sect Laundering Money For Terrorists – Chairman
EFCC Uncovers Religious Sect Laundering Money For Terrorists – Chairman

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

THE  Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, has revealed that the anti-graft agency uncovered how a religious sect in Nigeria is laundering money for terrorists.

The EFCC boss made the revelation on Wednesday at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, during a one-day dialogue on “Youth, Religion, and the Fight against Corruption.”

He noted that religious organisations, institutions, sects, and bodies, have been found culpable of money laundering.

This was as he also revealed that another religious body was found to be protecting a money launderer after some money suspected to have been laundered was traced to the organisation’s bank account.

READ ALSO  Anambra: Two Persons Bag 19 and Half Years Imprisonment Each for Stealing Neighbour's Child, Other Offences

He noted that religious organisations, institutions, sects, and bodies, have been found culpable of money laundering.

Olukoyede said, “A religious sect in this country had been found to be laundering money for terrorists.”

Earlier, he noted, “We were able to trace some laundered money to a religious organisation, and when we apporached the religious organisation about it and we were carrying out our investigation, we got a restraining order stopping us from carrying out our investigation.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Tansian varsity authorities are parading fake C of O to claim ownership of my land – Ezeonwuka
Next article
Gov Bala Mohammed lauds Bara ma Jalam cultural Festival 

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  How Ebonyi Bandits Attacked Abia Community, Abduct Nine Youths

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.