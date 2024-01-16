SOSG pledges to give back  Shops to  Victims of Sokoto Market Fire Disaster 

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has assures traders who lost their business shops at the fire incident that their shops will be return to them immediately after the renovations of the ravage market area.

It could be recall that parts of Shehu Shagari Modern Market in Sokoto, popularly called New Market, was destroyed by fire in 2021.

The Special Adviser to the State Governor on Sokoto Central Market ,Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad Gidado gave the assurance while briefing newsmen in Sokoto on Tuesday.

“Owners of business shops razed down by inferno in the Central Market will be first considers in the allocation of business stalls after the renovation of the market”.

He said already the affected traders were allocated with temporary business stalls within the market were they are conducting their daily businesses with ease .

He further said the state government has conducted census and documented all the victims data information with aimed of easing the government in the allocation of the shops after the completion of the renovation works.

According to him a task force has also constitute to assist in solving the social problems especially at its regards congestion and traffic inside the market and its vicinity .

He disclosed that the razed section of the market was resigned and under renovating in a way that would prevent reoccurrence of fire outbreak in future.

While security measures is being considered and implementing so to ensure and curb any eventuality of lives and properties of the market business community and other people patronising the market .

The Special Adviser disclosed that he inherited over seven months allowances of the security personnel attached to the market which has since been settled .

He urged the business communities in the market to support the government by abiding the rules and regulation of the market in sanitising business activities for general growth of state economy .