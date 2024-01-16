8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Search
Subscribe

SOSG pledges to give back  Shops to  Victims of Sokoto Market Fire Disaster 

N/West
SOSG pledges to give back  Shops to  Victims of Sokoto Market Fire Disaster 
SOSG pledges to give back  Shops to  Victims of Sokoto Market Fire Disaster 

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From Umar Ado Sokoto
The Sokoto State Government has assures traders who lost their business shops at the fire incident that their shops will be return to them immediately after the renovations of the ravage market area.
It could be recall that parts of Shehu Shagari Modern Market in Sokoto, popularly called New Market, was  destroyed by fire in 2021.
The Special Adviser to the State Governor on Sokoto Central Market ,Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad Gidado gave the assurance while briefing  newsmen in Sokoto on Tuesday.
“Owners of business shops razed down by inferno in the  Central Market will be first considers in the allocation of business stalls after the renovation of the market”.
He said already the affected traders were allocated with temporary business stalls within  the market were they are conducting their daily businesses with ease .
He further said the state government has conducted census and documented all the victims data information with aimed  of easing the government in the allocation of the shops after the completion of the renovation works.
According to him a task force has also constitute to assist in solving  the social problems especially at its regards congestion and traffic inside  the market and its vicinity .
He disclosed that the razed section of the  market was resigned and under renovating  in a way that would prevent reoccurrence of fire outbreak in future.
While security  measures is being considered and implementing so to ensure and curb any eventuality  of lives and properties of the market business community and other people patronising the market .
The Special Adviser disclosed  that he  inherited over seven months allowances of the security personnel attached to the market which has since been settled .
He urged the business communities in the market to support the government by abiding the rules and regulation of the market in sanitising business activities for general growth of state economy .

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
At least, 10  IDPs receives Cash, Relief Materials in Sokoto
Next article
Sokoto UBEC others begin training of  810 Teachers 

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Armed bandits attack military camp in Katsina, loot houses, destroy vehicles

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.