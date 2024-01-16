At least , 10  IDPs receives Cash, Relief Materials in Sokoto

From Umar Ado Sokoto

At least,10 Internally Displaced Persons Camps in Sokoto State have so far received Relief Materials and Cash donations from Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Sen. Wamakko who is also a member Muslims World League and APC leader in Sokoto State, said the gesture is part of his invaluable succor toward alleviating the hardship faced by the needy once in the state.

The distribution of the relief materials to the IDP camps in the state by Senator Wamakko started, at Guiwa Eka, Gagi, and Gangaren Dadin Kowa areas in the metropolis.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment who is also the overseer of the Sokoto North Senatorial office of the Senator Alhaji Almustapha Abubakar Alkali who represented the lawmaker handed over the cash and relief materials to the IDPs.

He said it is disheartening to see these people living in that compound without food, shelter, and other social amenities that make their lives comfortable.

He further called on the government and other stakeholders to put more effort into making them joyful and have a sense of belonging.

Head of the IDPs Camp in Guiwa Eka Jamila Shehu, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the Almighty for gracing them with such a gesture.

She expressed delight and appreciated Senator Wamakko for bringing succor to them, which she said will no doubt ease their difficulties.

Items distributed include,bags of rice, mattresses, mosquito nets, detergents, soaps body creams, wrappers, towels, and cash assistance.

The permanent secretary was accompanied on the visit by Senator Wamakko’s aides, Sulaiman Muhammad SA Student matters, and Hon. Nasir Bazza, Senior Special Assistant on new media to the Governor of the state.