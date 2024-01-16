Sokoto UBEC others begin training of  810 Teachers 

8.4 C
N/West
From Umar Ado Sokoto
About 810  teachers  would benefit with Teacher Professional Development Training in the state aim at boosting their skills .
Statement issued and  Signed by
Murtala Muhammad Danladi,
PRO SUBEB Sokoto said the 5 days training holding at Shehu Shagari Collage of Education multipurpose Hall Sokoto.
While declaring open the 2021/2022  Teacher Professional Development Training for some selected primary and Secondary School Teachers in the state, Acting Chairman State Universal Basic Education Board, Sokoto ,Alhaji Abba Shehu Tambuwal.
Tambuwal who was  represented by Executive Secretary of the Board Alhaji Mahmud Ahmad Wamakko said the training was organised by Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in collaboration with State Universal Basic Education Board Sokoto ( SUBEB) and Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto .
Alhaji Wamakko also noted that the program was aimed at enhancing the  capacity of school teachers in providing quality education to pupils and students.
In his remarks, Commissioner Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Tukur Alkali represented by Director Basic and Secondary Education, Malam Abdulrahman Jafar urged the participants to use the opportunity provided to them for the actualization of the set goals.
In his address, the Acting Provost Shehu Shagari College of Education Dr Umar Tambari Yabo thanked the SUBEB for its collaboration with the college in that direction.
In their separate remarks, State Coordinator Universal Basic Education Commission, Abuja, Alhaji Abdulkadir Umar and Director Quality Assurance, SUBEB Sokoto Alhaji Umar Muhammad Sanyinna  charged the participants  to pay attention to  what they would be taught for the progress of education.
In her comment, Director Social Mobilisation of the Board Hajiya Rabi Muhammad Gwadabawa said the training would also be conducted to 2810 in seven batches.

