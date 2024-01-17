Sorry, You’re No Longer Dike E Ji Eje Ọgụ of Agulezechukwu, Odenjinji Neni, and Ikemba Ojoto — Anambra Monarchs Tell Ifeanyi Ubah

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Three traditional rulers in Anambra State have revoked the chieftaincy titles they recently conferred on the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Sen. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

The traditional rulers include Igwe F.E. Ebelendu of Aguluezechukwu in Aguata Local Government Area, Igwe Onwuamaeze Damian Ezeani of Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area, and Igwe Gerald Obunadike Mbamalu of Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area.

The revocation of the chieftaincy titles — ‘Dike E Ji Eje Ọgụ of Agulezechukwu’, ‘Odenjinji of Neni’ and ‘Ikemba Ojoto’ by the traditional rulers was announced in individuals letters respectively penned by the three monarchs, an in which they also cited violation of the Code of Conduct for Anambra State Traditional Rulers in conferring the chieftaincy titles as reasons for the withdrawal of the conferments.

Recall that a portion of the Code of Conduct for Anambra State Traditional Rulers states that any monarch who wants to confer chieftaincy title on any individual must first get clearance by notifying the state government through the Ministry of Local Government, Community and Chieftaincy Affairs, explaining what and what the person has done for the community to deserve such honour and chieftaincy title.

Aside withdrawing the chieftaincy titles, the three traditional rulers also tendered their unreserved apologies to the Anambra State Government for their actions, while also pledging to henceforth play by the rules and strictly adhere to the provisions of their code of conduct in their further actions.

