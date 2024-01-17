2nd Term: Imo Journalists Caution Uzodimma On Implications Of Reappointing Emelumba As Information Commissioner

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The Association of Imo Based Journalists, AIBJ, an umbrella body uniting all the home based Journalists who work in different tabloids in the State have cautioned Governor Hope Uzodimma on the implications of bringing back Mr. Declan Emelumba as the Information Commissioner.

A statement signed by AIBJ Chairman, Comrade Kelechi Ugo revealed that Emelumba instigated crisis amongst the components of media practitioners in Imo State including Nigeria Union of Journalists,NUJ Imo State Council,Imo Correspondent Chapel and Independent Newspapers Publishers just to have his way and selfishly divert largesse meant for practicing journalists by the State Government.

The Association recalled that Emelumba failed woefully in terms of liaising with journalists to manage and disseminate information that would promote good policies of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s Government as well as addressing insecurity in the State.

“It is appauling that someone who calls himself Information Commissioner does not even know or recognize the key players or first gatekeepers of news items in his own State. Instead,he decided to choose at least four journalists who he used as his stooges throughout Governor Hope Uzodimma’s last four in the office.

“This Association had earlier passed vote of no confidence in Mr. Declan Emelumba because of his inability to discharge his duties terms of picking cellphone calls and reacting to issuing arising from Government policies and other matters therein.

“It is on records that Emelumba failed to lead all the practicing journalists in Imo to meet with Governor Hope Uzodimma for a press conference where necessary questions and answers can be exchanged throughout his four years in office.

“And he is ever ready to continue injecting crisis and dividing Imo journalists so as to achieve his selfish interest. This Association has nothing against Emelumba,but only urging Governor Hope Uzodimma to look for an Information Commissioner with human face”, the statement read.

In furtherance, AIBJ has commended Governor Hope uzodimma for dissolving his cabinet on Tuesday 16th November,2024 for a second term administration.

Imo Based Journalists also thanked uzodimma for his efforts to in connecting Imo State into national grid since 2020 he took over the affairs of Imo State as Governor.

“We also wish to Use this opportunity to inform the Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope uzodimma that his first term administration was more or less unfavorable to the Association of Imo Based Journalists, which is as a result of his obvious wrong choice of Information Commissioner, Mr Declan Emelumba who nearly jeopardized the chances of his principal to return for second tenure.

No doubt, Governor Hope Uzodimma is a friend of the media, even when he was in the Senate,he donated vehicle to Journalists in Imo, but we have continued to wonder why his first term administration as the Governor of the State was centered on divide and rule system brought by Declan Emelumba”.

“In the history of Imo, Emelumba who served under uzodimma led administration was the only Commissioner for information who never addressed Journalists as a Union, rather he syndicate news stories to his preferred media establishments, thereby leaving some questions unanswered for the Governor who appointed him.

Imo journalists wish to recommend that Governor Hope uzodimma should appoint a character who is decent, credible and a progressive information expert to handle the office, instead of Emelumba to continue his selfish information anthis”, the statement further read.