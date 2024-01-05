8.4 C
Friday, January 5, 2024
Sokoto Abattoir : The Neglected Legacy — Butchers

N/West
Sokoto Abattoir : The Neglected Legacy -- Butchers
Sokoto Abattoir : The Neglected Legacy -- Butchers

From Umar Ado Sokoto
Butchers in  Kara market , Sokoto State have cried out over the neglect of the modern abattoir since its was established to date .
They expressed sad on how the past administration in the state neglected the complex noted that the abattoir has suffered years of neglect from successive government despite the fact that the abattoir was initiated to boost the economy based of the state and Nigeria at large .
They appealed to the State Governor,Dr. Ahmed Aliyu to rescue the abattoir from total collapsed and puts it into use for the development of the state.
It could be recall that the multi — billion naira Sokoto modern abattoir constructed and commissioned by former governor of Sokoto state, Senator Aliyu Magatakardan Wamakko in 2014 is roosting away due to neglect by butchers in Sokoto
An investigation conducted by this reporter shown that butchers abandoned the modern edifice and relocated to the traditional structures which according to the chairman butchers association Malam Abdullai Mijin yawa is more convenient to them
The mighty structure was designed and provided with the best state of the arts facilities to slaughter reasonable numbers of animals and processes ,prepares meats for onward sales to retailers and consumers .
But with the present manually system , less than 100 animals are slaughtered daily, animals such as sheep,ram, goat and camel respectively .
 However ,the aim to achieved such dream was defeated do to proper management as such  neglected the edifice  by subsequent administrations in the state.
This resulted to the failures of the facility to be put into operation as designed ,the present situation of the abattoir is not write home about ,nearly  grounded and  becoming  an eye sore .
Animals are slaughtered manually and the meat was transported to market in a locally methods which may be contaminated to the end users .
However,the facility was said to be test runs once and since then it was abandoned and presently its in looming decayed .
The Chairman of the Abattoir, Alhaji Abdullahi Mijin Yawa urged for the total repairs of the complex and woos for the investors to partners in packaging and exportation of meats  ,hide and skin .
He emphasised that lack of training to handle the new modern abattoir is among the factor that of neglecting the use of facilities .
He also sought for the Sokoto State Government to assist the butchers with a reasonable profits to enable them boost their businesses .
The chairman also advocated the need for the government to lease the complex to the association of butchers to manage after rehabilitating the complex .

