Insecurity: DSS seeks for increased commitment in development  Journalism to end security challenges 

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Department of State Security Services (DSS) in Sokoto State has appealed for increased commitment to solution – oriented and developmental journalism to address security challenges in the state.

Mr. Fatai Olawuwo,the Director of the Department of State Security (DSS) in Sokoto State stated this when the Executive Council Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday.

Olawuwo, also stressed the importance of thorough investigation before reporting issues related to public safety.

“As professionals, NUJ plays a crucial role in maintaining the security structure by ensuring that all publicised reports focus on solutions and development,” he emphasised.

Olawuwo assured of enhanced collaboration with the council to fulfill the service mandate in maintaining internal security.

He urged working journalists in the state to maintain neutrality to successfully achieve the goals of solution-oriented and developmental journalism.

NUJ State Chairman, Malam Dalhatu Abdullahi, explained that the visit aimed to familiarize the union with the Director and his management team.

He highlighted the shared goals of the union and DSS in working for Nigeria’s security, peace, and development.

“As journalists, our primary concern is to provide solutions to problems and convey government policies to the public’s understanding,” Abdullahi stated.

He expressed NUJ’s readiness to closely collaborate with the DSS, pledging to work towards achieving a peaceful environment.

Abdullahi appealed for increased synergy with the service to ensure working journalists contribute effectively to citizens’ safety and security.