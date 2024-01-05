8.4 C
Breaking: 17 killed, 58 abducted as gunmen attack 3 Kaduna communities

NAF neutralises more terrorists in Kaduna airstrikes
NAF neutralises more terrorists in Kaduna airstrikes

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

…Resident says terrorist camp known

 

By Bature Yusuf, Kaduna

 

At least 17 people were killed while 58 were feared kidnapped in an operation that lasted for 6 hours after gunmen invaded three communities on Tuesday night at Dawaki Ward in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A former Councilor of the Ward, Hon. Aminu Khalid disclosed this to reporters.

The three Villages affected include; Ungwan Sako, Kunkurai, and Dokan Kaji Village.

He explained that some of the locals were able to rescue 20 Villagers in a gun duel but 9 Villagers were killed in the process.

He said 34 of the locals are still in their custody and contact is yet to be established with the terrorists.

He lamented the constant attack on their communities by terrorists while calling on military intervention.

” The terrorists invaded these Communities on foot and took vantage positions at the same time.

” The terrorists always come from parts of Kajuru and Kachia forest where their camp is, adding the camp is situated at Dutsen Magunguna In Kajuru Local Government Area of the State.

” Except for the Nigerian military raid the terrorist camp Communities situated around can never experience peace,” Khalid added.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, could not respond to calls at the time of filing this report.

