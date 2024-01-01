Rivers Political Crisis Swallows Edison Ehie Seat – Lawmaker Resigns As Speaker, Member

From Joshua Chibuzom

The crisis rocking the Rivers State House of Assembly appears to have no end in sight as the factional Speaker of the State House of Assembly loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Rt. Hon. Ehie Edison has tendered his resignation.

He also quit as a member of the State Assembly, as contained in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ehie also said he had resigned as the member representing Ahoada-East Constituency II in the 10th Assembly.

The letter obtained by our correspondent on Sunday evening partly reads: “This is to formally notify you of my voluntary resignation as Speaker and Member of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly representing Ahoada – East Constituency II with effect from the date of this letter.

“I wish to deeply appreciate my colleagues and the people of my Constituency for the rare opportunity to serve and hope to continue to give my utmost best in service to Rivers State subsequently.”

“Kindly accept the assurances of my highest esteem at all times,” the letter adds.

This development might be connected to the resolution reached by the governor and his political godfather, Nyesom Wike midwifed by President Bola Tinubu.

The president in the 8-point resolution directed that Martins Chike Amaewhule should be recognised as the Speaker of the House while the actions taken by Ehie Edison-led House such as the 2024 budget approval be repeated.

It was reported on Monday, December 18, 2023, that President Tinubu had intervened in the political crisis rocking the state, as Ehie was mandated to recognise 27 members of the Assembly who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Our correspondent obtained the eight-point resolution from the closed-door meeting with President Tinubu, which had Governor Fubara, former governors of the state, Peter Odili, Minister of the Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and other stakeholders in attendance at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Newsmen reports that the political crisis ravaging Rivers State followed a prolonged disagreement between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, political godfather and now Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The political crisis escalated between October 29 and 30, this year, when the hallowed chamber of the House of Assembly was burnt, following alleged moves to impeach Fubara.

This led to the emergence of two factional speakers – Matins Amaehule, who is loyal to Wike; and Edison Ehie, a strong supporter of Fubara.

However, as the crisis exacerbated, 27 members of the house said to be loyal to the Minister, Wike announced their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But one of them later made a U-turn.