Festival suspended due to insecurity for 18 years held in Southern Kaduna

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The Executive Chairman of Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Hon. Francis Sani Zimbo disclosed that the Nom Bajju which is an annual Bajju Cultural Festival, has not been marked since May 2005 largely due to instability, insecurity, and unforeseen circumstances, making its 18 years.

He disclosed this at the 2023 Nom Bajju Cultural Festival held in Zonkwa on Sunday.

He explained that the event taking place today is a signal of the gradual return of relative peace and stability in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area which has eluded Zangon Kataf Local Government for over a decade.

” My administration has worked tirelessly and assiduously to achieve this, adding this feat has earned me a national recognition from the Peace Academy of Management and Administration (PAMA) as one of its Peace Ambassadors.

Guest Speaker of the occasion, a former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, has called on the people of Southern Kaduna to think creatively and engage strategically for the sustainable development of the region.

According to him because of the love the Bajju Community has for God, God was going to transform their land for it to rise again.

He challenged the people to think creatively, work creatively, organize productively, invest boldly, seek strategic partners as well as govern wisely, and find solutions to Community peace to guarantee a prosperous society.

The Chairman of the occasion, former Governor of Kaduna State, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi said the essence of the ceremony was to showcase culture and sustain the bond of unity of the Bajju people.

Senator Makarfi noted with satisfaction that the Bajju people have always excelled in every position of responsibility given to them and expressed gratitude to the Bajju Community Development Association, BADA for inducting him into the ‘Bajju Hall of Fame.’

The Kaduna State Governor, Sen. Uba Sani, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, who were represented through the Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, Barrister Sunday Marshall Katung, harped on the need for the people to promote peace at all times to guarantee a versatile and progressive

society.

On personal grounds, Senator Katung said people’s characters are molded by their thinking and urged all to acknowledge the significance of unity as a veritable tool that propels any human society to success.

Earlier, the Paramount Chief of the Bajju people, Agwam Kajju, Mr Luka Kogi Yabuwat hailed many sons and daughters of the land occupying positions for demonstrating a high sense of responsibility in discharging their duties to move the Kajju land forward.

The Royal father appealed to Governor Uba Sani to consider the possibility of completing the construction work on the Agwam Kajju’s palace to make work much more convenient for him.

Highlights of the occasion include the award of traditional titles to Governor Uba Sani, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state, Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, Professor Jerry Gan, and General Martins Luther Agwai by the Agwam Kajju.

END