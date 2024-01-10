8.4 C
National
President Tinubu Appoints National Hajj Commission Board And Management Team
President Tinubu

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new board and management team for the National Hajj Commission (NAHCOM), pending confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

The President, in his resolve to ensure hitch-free and seamless 2024 Hajj operations, appointed the following persons to the Board of NAHCOM:

Jalal Arabi — Chairman (In Office)

  1. Aliu Abdulrazaq — Commissioner, Policy, Personnel, & Finance
  2. Prince Anofi Elegushi — Commissioner, Operations
  3. Professor Abubakar A. Yagawal — Commissioner, Planning & Research

ZONAL REPRESENTATION

  1. Dr. Muhammad Umaru Ndagi — North Central
  2. Abba Jato Kala — North East
  3. Sheikh Muhammad Bin Othman — North West
  4. Tajudeen Oladejo Abefe — South West
  5. Aishat Obi Ahmed — South East
  6. Zainab Musa — South South
  7. Professor Musa Inuwa Fodio — Jama’atul Nasril Islam
  8. Professor Adedimeji Mahfouz Adebola — Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs
The President mandates the appointees to dedicate themselves to the task of ensuring that operations of the National Hajj Commission are more efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of Nigerians.

