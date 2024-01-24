8.4 C
Police Begin Investigation, As Hoodlums Kill Couple, Dump Their Corpses in Vehicle Boot in Anambra (Video)

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Two blood-dripping corpses of two individuals suspected to be husband and wife have been seen dumbed at a lonely place in Anambra State.

The deceased, believed to have been gruesomely murdered by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums, were dumped inside the boot of their vehicle with the registration number: EE-621-EU.

According to a video currently trending on the social media, the dark-coloured Toyota Corolla was seen by passersby where it was abandoned by the roadside, along the Tempo Junction Umunya axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in the early hours of Wednesday, January 24, with the vehicle doors wide open and no one inside it, only for them to discover two fresh corpses dumped inside the boot. Coagulated blood was also seen beneath the boot of the vehicle, showing the deceased may have been murdered in a cold blood.

When contacted by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, for his reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the incident, adding that the police personnel attached to the Oyi Division have recovered and deposited the two lifeless bodies in a mortuary, while investigations have commenced to unravel the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

“Police personnel attached to the Oyi division led by the DPO have recovered two lifeless bodies abandoned in a car boot along the Enugu—Onitsha Expressway. The bodies have been deposited in the morgue while investigations have commenced.

“Preliminary information reveals that the persons were murdered and abandoned in a black Corolla car with reg plate number Lagos AAA 621 EU. Further details shall be communicated, please,” the PPRO said.

Watch the video below:

