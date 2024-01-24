You’re Doing Well, Keep It Up — Soludo Hails Anambra Firefighters After Saving Two-Storey Building in Awka

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Men and officers of the Anambra State Fire Service have saved a two-storey building from being razed down in Awka, the state capital, after fire broke out on the roof of the apartments.

It was gathered that said the fire broke out on Tuesday morning following after a surge occasioned by electricity sparked the fire.

Confirming this in a press statement to newsmen, the Anambra State Fire Chief, Engr. Martin Agbili, said the outbreak occurred at Valuation House, beside Kwata Junction, Awka, adding that his office received a distress call about the fire at about 11.am.

He said: “At about 1100hrs (11.am) of Tuesday 23-01-2024, Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call of fire outbreak at a plaza (Valuation House) of two-storey building at Kwata Junction, in front of Ministry of Agriculture, which is housing different offices.

“Immediately, we deployed our fire truck and firefighters to the scene of the fire, and we fought, controlled and extinguished the fire with the assistance of some individuals.

“The cause of the fire was as power surge. No life was lost during the fire outbreak. The fire which emanated from the roof of the building, affected the roof of the building, some electronic and some documents. We were able to save the entire building (plaza). We left the fire scene at about 1247hrs (12.47pm).

“It is important to know that early fire calls will always determine the response time of fire service to any fire incident.”

Meanwhile, the Anambra State government has lauded and given kudos to the gallantry and proactiveness of the officers of the State Fire Service for saving the two-storey building, its offices and occupants from the unimaginable loss that would have befallen them if not for the intervention of the Fire Service.

The State’s Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Barr. Beverly Ikpeazu-Nkemdiche gave the commendation in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, and in which she said the officers quick action to save life and property aligns with the state government’s commitment to reduce the number of fire incidents and losses that emanate from such incidents in the state and achieve a more liveable and prosperous homeland.

“It reassures the citizenry of its preparedness to provide the Anambra State Fire Service of more fire trucks to ready them for any emergency in the state and to sustain the success being recorded against fires in the state.

“The state government goes on to call on the residents of the state to continue to embrace fire safety rules in their residential buildings, offices and surroundings at all times and to always contact the Anambra State Fire Service and on time during any fire incident to ensure that it is quickly averted on time,” Hon. Ikpeaza concluded, while also urging the leadership and officers of the Fire Service to sustain the good work.